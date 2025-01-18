Still just 30 years old, Kelsey Plum already has one of the most decorated careers in women's basketball history through her tenures with the Las Vegas Aces and Washington Huskies. She can now add a jersey retirement to her list of career accolades.

The school will raise her jersey into the rafters of the Hec Edmunson Pavilion during its game against Purdue on Jan. 18. The official ceremony comes over two months after Washington originally announced they would retire Plum's jersey.

The move was only a matter of time after Plum's record-setting career at Washington. By averaging 31.7 points per game as a senior, Plum became the NCAA's all-time scoring leader. She would hold onto that record until Caitlin Clark broke it with Iowa in 2024. Plum still leads Washington women's basketball in practically every scoring category.

Once the move is official, Plum will become the first women's basketball player to have her jersey retired by Washington. The Huskies are dubbing the observance “Forever 10” in honor of Plum's jersey number. According to the school's website, Forever 10 “honors the exceptional journey of Kelsey Plum, whose impact extends far beyond the University of Washington.”

Plum's excellence at Washington made her one of the first young female basketball players to warrant mainstream media attention. After concluding her four-year career with a Sweet Sixteen appearance, the San Antonio Stars selected Plum with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 WNBA Draft.

Kelsey Plum's Aces career

After getting off to a slow start, Plum's professional career truly took off once the Stars rebranded to the Las Vegas Aces. Since then, the former Washington star has carried her success into the WNBA.

Along with teammate A'ja Wilson, Plum has been a staple of the Aces' recent dominance. The guard averaged a career-high 20.2 points per game in 2022 while leading Las Vegas to its first WNBA title. Plum and Wilson backed it up the following year with another ring, becoming just the third team in league history to win consecutive championships.

With the Aces, Plum has made three All-Star teams and received one first-team All-WNBA recognition. She also won the 2021 Sixth Player of the Year award and the 2022 WNBA All-Star MVP.

Plum has since become a prominent figure in women's basketball, particularly on the international stage. She has been a returning member of Team USA's current dominance, winning four gold medals with the team.

Overseas, Plum has claimed two Turkish Super League titles with Fenerbahçe, additionally winning a finals MVP award. She also led the team to the 2019 Turkish Cup.