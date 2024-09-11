ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Las Vegas Aces take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Our WNBA odds series has our Aces Fever prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Aces Fever.

The Caitlin Clark show continues as the Indiana Fever prepare for the playoffs. Caitlin Clark is the headliner in nearly every game she plays, but one of the few WNBA players who is better than Clark — there aren't many — plays for the Las Vegas Aces and will be available for this game. A'Ja Wilson missed Sunday's game for the Aces against the New York Liberty. Las Vegas put up a fight but ultimately lost. Wilson's status was uncertain earlier in the week, but the Aces released their injury report for this game on Tuesday, and it was a clean report. Wilson is a go to play against Clark and create a battle of WNBA superstars.

The Fever and Aces are both playing really well right now. The Fever have moved up to sixth place in the WNBA standings. One of the few games they recently lost was against the Minnesota Lynx, the hottest team in the league. Indiana has steadily grown and evolved throughout the season. The Fever were 3-10 through 13 games and appeared to be headed for a failed season. However, they won eight of their next 12 to move to 11-14 just before the Olympic midseason break. The four-week layoff gave Caitlin Clark plenty of time to rest, heal, and study after being thrown into the deep end of the pool at the start of the WNBA season, just five weeks after the end of her college basketball season with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Clark getting rest — which happened because she wasn't picked for the Olympic team in France — was the best thing that could have happened to the Fever. With a fresh-legged Clark leading the way, Indiana has lost just two games since the Olympic break and has clinched a playoff berth.

Las Vegas played one good month of basketball before the Olympic break, but the Aces were largely inconsistent. Only recently have they turned up the energy and become a lot more like the two-time WNBA defending champions they are. The Aces have moved one game ahead of the Seattle Storm for fourth place. They want to keep that No. 4 spot and get home-court advantage in a playoff series.

Here are the Aces-Fever WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Aces-Fever Odds

Las Vegas Aces: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -168

Indiana Fever: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 177.5 (-110)

Under: 177.5 (-110)

How To Watch Aces vs Caitlin Clark, Fever

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, WNBA League Pass

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free trial)*

Why The Aces Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Aces have been playing really well. Even in a game they lost on Sunday, they played the New York Liberty on even terms on the road, and that was without A'Ja Wilson. Las Vegas is finally displaying the urgency of an elite team. The Aces are better than the Fever and should show it.

Why The Fever Can Cover The Spread/Win

You can see that Caitlin Clark has been an excellent player since the Olympic break. It will be hard for the Aces to contain her. Indiana is rapidly improving, with role players such as Lexie Hull giving this team a huge lift. There's ample reason to pick Indiana here.

Final Aces-Fever Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Aces, but we find this to be a fundamentally volatile game you should stay away from.

Click Here for more betting news & predictions

Final Aces-Fever Prediction & Pick: Aces -3.5