Actor Eddie Driscoll has passed away.
He was best known for his roles in Mad Men, Sex and the City, and Entourage. His death was on December 15 after a long battle with stomach cancer, PEOPLE confirms.
His lifelong friend, actor Jimmy Palumbo, said, “He could do it all — sing, dance, act, comedy. He worked all the time. He was always booking work. Everyone that worked with him loved him.”
“It got tough there at the end, but he was a trooper. He hung on as long as he could,” he added.
Eddie Driscoll's career
The star studied acting at the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theatre. While there, he studied alongside Burt and Carol Burnett.
He had a recurring role as Randall Croft in TNT's sci-fi series The Last Ship, THR reports. Beyond that, he was in a touring company as Angelo “Gyp” DeCarlo in Jersey Boys.
Other credits include Days of Our Lives, Tracey Takes On…, The King of Queens, Cold Case, 24, Heroes, CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, Desperate Housewives, and Medium.
As for film roles, he was in Lansky, Boat Trip, Pavement, Cellular, and Blast.
For over 20 years, he was a host at Dimples in Burbank (now closed) and the Fox Fire Room. Both are karaoke bars.
There was a memorial for him hosted by Palumbo. He says, “So many people showed up. I call it the underbelly of L.A. showbiz. There were stars in the room, there were working actors, but there was also this underbelly…His friend base was pretty interesting.”