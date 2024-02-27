Actor Eddie Driscoll has passed away.

He was best known for his roles in Mad Men, Sex and the City, and Entourage. His death was on December 15 after a long battle with stomach cancer, PEOPLE confirms.

His lifelong friend, actor Jimmy Palumbo, said, “He could do it all — sing, dance, act, comedy. He worked all the time. He was always booking work. Everyone that worked with him loved him.”

“It got tough there at the end, but he was a trooper. He hung on as long as he could,” he added.

Eddie Driscoll's career

The star studied acting at the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theatre. While there, he studied alongside Burt and Carol Burnett.

He had a recurring role as Randall Croft in TNT's sci-fi series The Last Ship, THR reports. Beyond that, he was in a touring company as Angelo “Gyp” DeCarlo in Jersey Boys.

Other credits include Days of Our Lives, Tracey Takes On…, The King of Queens, Cold Case, 24, Heroes, CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, Desperate Housewives, and Medium.

As for film roles, he was in Lansky, Boat Trip, Pavement, Cellular, and Blast.

For over 20 years, he was a host at Dimples in Burbank (now closed) and the Fox Fire Room. Both are karaoke bars.

There was a memorial for him hosted by Palumbo. He says, “So many people showed up. I call it the underbelly of L.A. showbiz. There were stars in the room, there were working actors, but there was also this underbelly…His friend base was pretty interesting.”

RIP Eddie Driscoll.