Adele and sports agent Rich Paul have been in the spotlight ever since their relationship became public in 2021. While fans and media have been curious about their marital status, the couple has largely kept their personal life under wraps, according to the Independent. In a recent interview on CBS Mornings, Paul spoke candidly about their relationship but gave a cryptic response to marriage rumors.

During the interview, Paul emphasized the positive impact they have had on each other, stating, “She's been great, I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other. I'm in a good space, we're in a good space. Happy. She's superb. She's been great for me. We've been great for each other.” However, when Gayle King asked whether she should refer to Adele as “Mrs. Paul” in the future, Paul remained elusive, saying, “You can say whatever you want.” He further clarified that he's not the type to share his personal life with the media, asserting, “It's not for the media.”

“Everything that we did, that you thought was a detriment to you, today it puts me so far ahead of the competition”: @RichPaul4 discusses his new memoir, “Lucky Me,” and reveals how the very challenges he once saw as obstacles now serve as the building blocks to his success. pic.twitter.com/KUaphmO08q — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 9, 2023

Adele herself had previously hinted at a marital status during one of her shows when she mentioned her “husband.” Still, the couple seems to prefer keeping the details of their relationship private. This reticence may be due to Adele's past marriage to Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a son, Angelo, and her desire for a more discreet approach to her personal life.

While fans continue to speculate about Adele and Rich Paul's relationship status, it's clear that they are deeply committed to each other. Adele has previously gushed about her love for Paul, describing it as a unique and profound experience. As they continue to navigate their relationship in the public eye, it appears that the couple values their privacy and chooses to keep everyone guessing about their marital status.