After watching MJF take a massive loss to Samoa Joe and then Adam Cole in the main event of AEW Worlds End on Long Island, fans of the promotion haven't seen the “Salt of the Earth” for the entirety of 2024 so far outside of a few posts on social media from himself and his girlfriend, Alicia Atout.
Was MJF finished with AEW? Would he debut in WWE at the Royal Rumble, or at the Elimination Chamber, or at WrestleMania 40, or even at Backlash after each of those events came and went? Or were the extent of his injuries far worse than fans even knew, with the former AEW Champion still unable to work matches four months after Worlds End?
While that question remains unanswered, Tony Khan did comment on MJF's status during the AEW Dynasty media scrum, noting that he hopes to see the former World Champion return to the promotion “very soon.”
“MJF, one of the biggest stars in AEW, we haven't seen him in recent months. I would love to get MJF back here sooner. Sooner than later, like really soon,” Tony Khan explained to reporters via Fightful. “We have so many great things happening and I think that would be really added. He's one of our great wrestlers, and we've had great things happening in AEW lately. A lot of great milestones in the last couple of months. Everything is going great for AEW right now, that would be something that would add a lot. That'd be awesome to have MJF back, and soon, I would love that.”
TK was then asked about the absences of Kenny Omega and Britt Baker, a pair of performers who have been absent for months due to injuries. While Khan didn't have a specific return date for either performer, as Omega will likely have surgery on his diverticulitis in the not-too-distant future and could be out for a very long time as a result, in the end, he wants to seem them back ont AEW television too, as they are important parts of the promotion.
“I look forward to seeing both of them as soon as we possibly can. I think both of them have been recuperating from totally different things,” Khan explained. “Both great, former world champions for AEW, and hopefully, we can see them both soon. Going to Winnipeg, it would be great, even if he can't return, to see Kenny Omega, that would be pretty awesome for the fans up there. That is something I'm optimistic, hopefully, we could do. For Britt Baker, the sooner she's back, the better, she's a great world champion for us and a great representative for AEW. We've missed her. That would be tremendous. We saw Adam Cole back tonight, and hopefully, we'll see Dr. Britt Baker back sometime soon, too. We miss Kenny Omega. I've talked to him a few times this week. He's one of our greatest champions and greatest stars ever. He's been here from the beginning. We definitely miss him.”
Would it be cool to see Omega, Baker, and especially MJF back in AEW in the not-too-distant future? Sure, while those three performers aren't universally beloved among even the promotion's fanbase in the same way as, say Bryan Danielson, they are all AEW Originals and could provide value in the promotion's current championship landscape when back at full strength. When that happens, however, remains to be seen, as it's safe to say Khan will make each return feel special moving forward, much like he did with Jack Perry at AEW Dynasty.
Tony Khan reflects on Jack Perry's return to AEW at Dynasty.
Oh hey, speaking of Jack Perry's return at AEW Dynasty, Tony Khan was asked about bringing back the “Scapegoat” at the Missouri Pay-Per-View, with the decision to air the CM Punk All In footage helping to get the House of Torture member over in a huge way.
Did Khan's plan work? Well, in the AEW CEO's opinion, the answer to that question is a resounding yes.
“I think Jack Perry's return got a lot of excitement. It got a huge reaction. Again, I mentioned we were in Chicago, it was a great night when Jon Moxley became IWGP World Champion, and I got to watch Jack Perry's return to American wrestling in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He got a massive star reaction in New Japan's Windy City show, and I think he's been doing great work in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. And when you go over, do an excursion, have a great run like he did in the New Japan Cup, and a great performance like he had against Shota [Umino] in Chicago, I think that had a lot to do with it,” Tony Khan said via 411 Mania.
“I do think we made a bold call in the run-up to this match, and it really heightened the circumstances, and I think it added to the presentation of the moment of Jack Perry's return tonight at AEW Dynasty. And the pay-per-view was a home run, and I think a lot of people felt like it was a great return. Also, I felt like it was important to partially explain where Jack's been because the last time we saw him on AEW television was at Wembley Stadium. He went through the curtain, and we never saw him again since. So I did feel like some responsibility to the viewer given that I knew Jack was going to return to AEW to explain where he's been.”
You know, while the idea of sharing the CM Punk footage was incredibly divisive, to put it mildly, in the end, Perry is hotter than he ever was before and now has a chance to become a true star in AEW if the promotion books him correctly. Will that happen? Only time will tell, but who saw that coming when the “Best in the World” put him in a triangle choke seven months ago?