Marvel hopes to turn around its recent fortunes with Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, with a promising release update to boot.

When last we saw Kathryn Hahn as MCU villain Agatha Harkness, she was stealing scenes in her breakout role on WandaVision, which remains the gold standard of Marvel's original television series. It's fitting then that Agatha is getting her own spinoff, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, which just got a promising release update per the Hollywood Reporter.

After being delayed a number of months due to last year's writers' and actors' strikes, the company recently completed reshoots for the show in early February. As the Hollywood Reporter explains, “the company usually budgets five days of reshoots into the schedule, but the studio completed the work in just one, fueling a sunny outlook around the show internally, according to sources associated with the series.”

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is hoping to be one of the Marvel properties that turns the MCU‘s fortunes around this year. It may take a little bit of magic to do so, which is apropos since the plot of the series revolves around Agatha's attempts to reclaim her powers — which Wanda Maximoff heroically took away from her in the climactic conclusion of WandaVision.

Also boding well for Agatha is the fact that “Marvel has been reorganizing its operations to allow for greater control from showrunners,” says the Hollywood Reporter.

This is reportedly “a move made after the critical failure of the expensive Samuel L. Jackson spy series Secret Invasion, which sidelined executive producer Kyle Bradstreet after a year, with various creative factions vying for influence in his wake.”

The showrunner for Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is Jacqueline Schaeffer, who was also the showrunner for WandaVision — another good omen. It's no wonder that Marvel is excited about the series' prospects internally and gearing it up for a fall release.