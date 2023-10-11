The president of the nascent division is out due to a Condé Nast Entertainment restructuring. Agnes Chu's exit was disclosed Tuesday morning by Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch in a memo, according to Deadline.

“As part of these changes, Agnes Chu will be leaving the company at the end of this month, and I want to thank her for her many accomplishments with us. From building up our film, television, and entertainment business with over 70 projects in development and ten projects in production to helping grow our digital video audience to a projected 20B annual video views, she has been a valued member of our leadership team these last three years,” Lynch wrote.

Condé Nast Entertainment has recently been involved in various projects with several streaming platforms. This includes FX/Hulu's Secrets of Hillsong, In Vogue: The 1990s with Disney+, Last Chance U: Basketball with Netflix, and Broken Harts for Discovery+.

In Agnes Chu's former role, she was the content chief at Disney+ until she left the company in 2020.

As for Chu's note that she left for the staff, she wrote, “I am writing with the tough news that I will be leaving the company.” She went on to say quite a bit more. One section to highlight is how proud she is of her achievements.

She noted, “I am proud to leave Condé Nast Entertainment better than the one I joined. By building and stewarding a cultural moment content strategy with our iconic brands, we transformed into a globally diversified media division. New and returning advertisers actively seek the creative quality showcased in our branded entertainment — driving business up 40% year over year — as do new distribution partners and platforms across the entertainment landscape who value our IP and our production of film, television, podcasts, and social video.”

It will be interesting to see what new endeavors Agnes Chu tackles next post-Condé Nast Entertainment.