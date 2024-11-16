When Ariel ‘Air’ Hearn suited up in training camp with the Phoenix Mercury ahead of the 2024 WNBA season, she found herself alongside Athletes Unlimited teammate Natasha Cloud.

Hearn has competed alongside and against Cloud at Athletes Unlimited for the past couple of seasons. Athletes Unlimited was founded in 2022 as an alternative for WNBA players heading overseas in the offseason.

A good number of WNBA players play overseas as a means to supplement their income. Athletes Unlimited gives players the opportunity to remain stateside while earning income. But it’s not just a league for WNBA players to stay home. It’s also a proving ground for WNBA hopefuls to showcase themselves in hopes of earning an invite to training camp.

That’s exactly what happened to Air Hearn when she was invited to camp with the Mercury. She had Cloud in her corner the entire time, advocating for her to get a WNBA roster spot, as per W.G. Ramirez.

“Air Hearn needs a job in W and I’m gonna keep advocating,” Cloud told Ramirez. “This girl has continued to prove herself over and over and over again against the most elite level players in the WNBA. This girl deserves her opportunity.”

Cloud isn’t the only current WNBA player who has been advocating for Hearn. Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray mentioned her when asked about what player currently not in the league deserves a WNBA roster spot.

To hear two highly accomplished WNBA players speak about her in such glowing terms, lets Hearn know that she’s on the right track.

“To be honest, this is a testament to the hard work. I know those two players are really big on hard work, I know that they wouldn’t speak on anyone with those words,” Hearn told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “It’s just a testament to my hard work, and just believing in myself and just knowing that one day I will be there with them.”

Air Hearn’s journey through Mercury, Athletes Unlimited

When the Mercury signed Hearn to a training camp deal, it was the first time she had donned a WNBA uniform. The former Memphis University star went undrafted in the 2016 WNBA Draft and began her professional career playing overseas.

She had yet to be invited to a WNBA training camp, but her standout play with Athletes Unlimited the past couple of seasons put her firmly on WNBA team radars. Hearn ended up being one of the final cuts by the Mercury before the start of the season.

It was always a bit of a long shot for her to make the final roster, but even so, she was able to learn quite a bit about what it takes to make it to the highest level.

“The experience was awesome. I guess I kind of just picked up another level of professionalism,” Hearn said. “I was everything I dreamed of. Shout out to Phoenix. It just kind of made the drive a little more motivating. But it was nice, I loved it.”

Before Air Hearn’s stint in Mercury training camp, she already got a taste of WNBA competition playing alongside and against many current players while at Athletes Unlimited. She was a part of AU’s inaugural season in 2022 and has taken part in the league ever since.

During her first season at AU, she was among the leaders in steals. In her second season in 2023, she improved her scoring and became one of the league’s top three-point shooters. But this past AU season was her breakout year.

She averaged 18.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists with shooting splits of 54.6 percent from the field, 43.3 percent from the three-point line and 91.7 percent from the free-throw line. She looked very comfortable going up against some of the best the WNBA has to offer.

Air Hearn’s play gave her the confidence that she belongs in the WNBA. It’s only a matter of getting there.

“That has definitely been a journey considering my first year compared to the third season. My first year I guess I was just a bit nervous. Fast forward to my third year, I came in with much more confidence,” Hearn said. “I just told myself that I am one of them. I may not be in that league, but I am one of them. Just carrying that confidence allowed me to excel on the court. To be able to do that against really good WNBA players, was a big moment for me.”

What comes next for Air Hearn?

The fourth season of Athletes Unlimited doesn’t begin until February 2025. Hearn is definitely looking to take part in the league again. But after being cut by the Mercury, she found herself looking towards her next options.

During the summer, Hearn suited up in the Women’s Drew League in Los Angeles. This fall, she’s played in the T Ware Pro-Am, which was formerly the Women’s Drew League before both leagues became two separate entities.

Hearn had won three consecutive MVPs before the league splintered into two separate ones. Her team, Redemption, won three straight titles. When the T Ware Pro-Am was still known as the Women’s Drew League, several WNBA players often participated since it was held during the WNBA offseason.

The likes of Chelsea Gray, Cappie Pondexter, Noelle Quinn, Odyssey Sims, Essence Carson, DiJonai Carrington and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, among others, have graced the league. Team rosters are littered with overseas pros. Being able to compete in these leagues has allowed Hearn to keep her game sharp.

“It kind of keeps me humble, keeps me in shape and also gives me the opportunity to work on my skills,” Hearn said. “All of these women take pride in basketball, they take pride in winning which I love out here. So for that, I’m appreciative. They’re competitive and that just makes me better.”

And until the Athletes Unlimited begins and then the WNBA season after that, Air Hearn is looking to continue her journey overseas. She’s played in both Iceland and Germany. Her goal is to get enough exposure in a top overseas league that the WNBA comes calling again when training camp rolls around.

“Hopefully I can get a contract. . .that’s the next thought in my mind,” Hearn said. “Just continue to get exposure for the WNBA, hopefully go to a highly credible league overseas. But if not, just get prepared for Athletes Unlimited.”