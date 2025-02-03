Nike and Jordan Brand are already off to a hot start in 2025 as they'll continue to bring back some of Michael Jordan's most iconic sneakers through their “reimagined” line. Most recently releasing the Air Jordan 5 in “Black Metallic,” the next shoe on the list for the original treatment will be the Air Jordan 1 UNC in its iconic North Carolina Tar Heels colorway.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Air Jordan Reimagined line is an effort to release retro AJ sneakers with a structure and silhouette as close to the original version as possible. Throughout the years, retro Jordans have been all over the place in terms of their quality and the fluctuating price points, but the Reimagined line offers sneakerheads a chance to own a pair as if it were from 1985 again.

The shoe that started it all – the Air Jordan 1 – has been the most frequent sneaker receiving the Reimagined treatment and come this May, we'll see the iconic Jordan 1 return in the UNC colorway honoring Michael Jordan's alma mater.

Air Jordan 1 “UNC” Reimagined

The Air Jordan 1 will return in its original tooling to mimic the release from 1985. We'll see the classic University Blue and White ensemble return for the first time since 2015 as sneakerheads are still holding onto their pairs. The shoes will feature cracked leather and an aged look, similar to the “Lost & Found” Air Jordan 1 Chicago. We're also expected to see a slimmer silhouette and original packaging for the upcoming release.

The Air Jordan 1 “UNC” Reimagined is expected to release May 10, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $180. The shoes will come in full sizing with adjusted pricing as the previous releases have followed, likely to drop on Nike SNKRS app and very select Nike retailers.