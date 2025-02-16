The Air Jordan 11 has always been heralded as one of the most popular and iconic silhouettes Michael Jordan ever graced the court in. Thanks to their innovative and luxurious design that was far ahead of its time in 1995, the sneakers have stood the test of time and remain a desirable pair for any die-hard sneakerheads. Three decades after their original release, we'll see Jordan Brand and Nike introduce a new colorway to the fray in hopes of dropping another classic for years to come.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Air Jordan 11 has been re-vamped countless times during the 2010's due to their hype and constantly growing popularity. Aside from the classic pairs like the “Concord” or the “Bred” colorways, Jordan Brand and Nike haven't typically been too crazy with the reliable silhouette. This new release will certainly be a fresh introduction and if they become popular, we could see more innovative and experimental colorways in the near future.

The upcoming pair, titled “Coldest in the Game” will release later in 2025 and after seeing speculative mock-ups circulating around social media, we've got a solid idea as to how the colorway will appear.

Air Jordan 11 “Coldest in the Game”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

First teased online by sneaker source @sneakermarketro, the “Coldest in the Game” colorway will feature an icy ensemble, officially labeled as Glacier Blue/Summit White/Wolf Grey. At first glance, the shoes appear to abandon their usual mesh and patent leather components and replace them with a suede upper, similar to the “Bred Velvet” 11 released just a few months ago. The rest of the shoe will be contrasted by white and silver accents and an opaque grey outsole.

The Air Jordan 11 “Coldest in the Game” has yet to see an official announcement, but all signs are pointing towards a Holiday 2025 release as we should see official retailer images surface in the next couple of weeks. Keep it locked with our Sneakers news for all updates and upcoming Jordan Brand releases!