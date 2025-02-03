Jordan Brand and Nike continue to pull out all the stops in resurrecting their most iconic silhouettes through general releases and special-edition sneakers with twists on classics. Fresh off the heels of their latest “Reimagined” release in the last month, the Jumpman is back once again with another addition to their “Rare Air” catalogue with this latest Air Jordan 11.

The Air Jordan “Rare Air” collection is a series of retro colorways with a new spin on classic color ensembles. Just recently, the Air Jordan 4 saw its own Rare Air rendition along with an upcoming Air Jordan 3 for later this year. Early pairs are already fetching upwards of $500 on the aftermarket, so it's safe to say fans hold this coveted concept in high regards.

This will be the first time we see a Rare Air version of the Air Jordan 11. After early rumors of a primarily navy blue ensemble, recent confirmation from sneaker source @zSneakerheadz shows us a white/navy color-blocked version of the upcoming release.

Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air”

The Air Jordan 11 will come in a premium construction with a white leather upper and leather eyelets replacing the typical mesh. The iconic patent leather will remain uniform on this pair and comes in a stunning navy blue metallic color. The shoes are based in a white midsole and feature a milky translucent outsole. The shoes are finished with a varsity red Jumpman logo in its usual spot accompanied by the “23” logo along the back heel tab. The shoes will come with the standard white rope laces for an extremely clean colorway overall.

The Air Jordan 11 “Rare Air” is expected to drop October 1, 2025 tentatively. We're still awaiting official retailer images for these, but we have reason to believe that these are accurate mock-ups of what the pair will look like. The shoes will retail for $230 and will see an exclusive release through Nike and Jordan Brand.