The 2025 NBA Playoffs certainly weren't the ending star point guard Damian Lillard expected for his second season with the Milwaukee Bucks, but he's determined to return even stronger next season and chase the elusive championship ring he's been after since his arrival to the league. Lillard and his partners over at Adidas have been hard at work channeling the pride of Milwaukee through his signature sneakers and next on the release calendar, we'll see the arrival of the Adidas Dame 9 in a “Blue Burst” colorway.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

After signing his first sneaker deal with Adidas back in 2012, he recently inked a lifetime deal with the brand in 2024, making him one of the faces of Adidas Basketball for the remainder of his career. The two sides have partnered for nine released signature sneakers and are anticipating the release of his tenth model, the Adidas Dame X.

For now, we'll see more of the Adidas Dame 9 hit retailers as the brand continues to expand its release catalog. This upcoming “Blue Burst” colorway is a perfect nod to the alternate blue hues seen on the Milwaukee Bucks' uniforms and City Edition floor throughout the season.

Adidas Dame 9 “Blue Burst”

adidas Dame 9 “Blue Burst” 🧊

📆 May 9th, 2025

🏦 $120 pic.twitter.com/Zbz8cwfbHO — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Blue Burst” Pops On The adidas Dame 9 pic.twitter.com/sOUECB8JgS — Offers Loots (@Suyash47jadhav) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Adidas Dame 9 returns in a vibrant ensemble consisting of Blue Burst/White-Aurora Ink for a clean colorway that immediately jumps out thanks to its bright hues. The shoe features a TPU molder upper throughout the lower half, opening up into a second layer and third underlying booted layer. The middle layer will be done in a darker blue hue while the inner boot and tongue are done in black mesh. The laces offer contrast in white while the Adidas three stripes logo peeks through the upper in a shimmering silver color.

Finer details reveal icy blue outsoles and an Adidas logo along the front toe. Lillard's personal logo is seen on the tongue, which accents the gradient color change along the midsole. All in all, this pair is sure to look great on the court and we're excited to see how Lillard ties these into next years Bucks' uniforms.

The Adidas Dame 9 “Blue Burst” is set to release May 9, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $120. The shoes will release via Adidas and will be made available via select Adidas retailers, so don't miss out on your chance to grab these on their release date!