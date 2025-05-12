The Cleveland Cavaliers are down to their final hope as the Indiana Pacers lead their Eastern Conference Semifinals series 3-1, but this team was tested throughout the Regular Season and has all the tools necessary for a comeback. If there's one person that can lift them over the edge, it's Donovan Mitchell and the stellar NBA Playoffs he's been having. Adidas will release a new colorway of his DON Issue 7 signature sneakers as the Cavs look to fight back in their series.

Donovan Mitchell first signed to Adidas back in 2017 and has since become one of the faces of their basketball line alongside players like Clippers' James Harden and Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards. The latest D.O.N. Issue 7 was unveiled at 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend and is currently eyeing a public release for July 2025.

Mitchell has been rocking the signature shoes in various colorway throughout the current Playoffs and they could have something to do with the 28.9 PPG he's averaging during the Postseason. Either way, fans will have a slate of colorways to choose from when the D.O.N. Issue 7 finally arrives.

Adidas DON Issue 7

FIRST LOOK: Donovan Mitchell’s seventh signature shoe, the adidas DON Issue 7 🕷️ The “Camp” colorway releases on July 19th 🗓️ @adidasHoops pic.twitter.com/rHsm1JCnZq — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) February 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

adidas DON Issue 7 “White/Black” 🕷️ COMING SOON: https://t.co/GFmAgnrPPw pic.twitter.com/Wu944EI1ka — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) May 10, 2025 Expand Tweet



The D.O.N. Issue 7 is the latest in Adidas Basketball tech, featuring a futuristic design with an outer-molder TPU shell, similar to some of the other sneakers they're releasing at the moment. The debut “Camp” colorway features a black base with gradient neon yellow and pink hues dancing across the uppers. Mitchell has been seen favoring this colorway throughout these Playoffs.

The second colorway is more toned down with a classic White/Black split look throughout the upper. The shoes are based in Adidas Lightstrike Pro cushioning system for maximum response when dealing with a player of Mitchell's caliber. The shoes also feature an inner boot and zipped upper system for maximum stability.

The Adidas D.O.N. Issue 7 is expected to release July 2025 for a standard retail tag of $120. The shoes will come in full sizing and will be made available through Adidas and all Adidas retailers.

