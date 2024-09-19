ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

MACtion visits the SEC as Arkon visits South Carolina. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Akron-South Carolina prediction and pick.

Akron comes into the game sitting at just 1-2 on the year. They were dominated in back-to-back games to start the year. Akron started the season against Ohio State. They scored the first point of the game taking a 3-0 lead, but Ohio State would win 52-6. They would then visit Rutgers, and fall 49-17. Last week, they faced Colgate. Colgate opened a 17-0 lead in the game, but Akron would come back and make it 28-17 before the end of the half. They would go on to win 31-20.

Meanwhile, South Carolina is 2-1 on the year. They opened up with a game against Old Dominion. South Carolina scored halfway through the fourth quarter to take the lead in that one and win 23-19. They would then dominate Kentucky, winning 31-6. Last week, they faced a ranked LSU team. South Carolina took the 17-0 lead in the game and would lead 24-16 at the half. South Carolina would give up that lead, but come back a re-take lead in the fourth quarter. Still, LSU scored with 1:12 left in the game to win the game 36-33.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Akron-South Carolina Odds

Akron: +27.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +2400

South Carolina: -27.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How to Watch Akron vs. South Carolina

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Akron Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ben Finley has led this Arkon offense this year. He has completed 50 of 88 passes on the year for 549 yards. He has thrown five touchdown passes but has also thrown three interceptions. Further, Finley has not been protected well, being sacked six times this year. His top target on the year has been Adrian Norton. Norton has brought in eight receptions on the year for 180 yards and two scored. Meanwhile, Bobby Golden has brought in nine receptions for 168 yards and a score. Finally, tight end Jake Newell has brought in 13 receptions for 100 yards and a score this year.

In the running game, Jordan Simmons has led the way. He has 25 carries on the year for 160 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Charles Kellom has run 21 times this year, but he is averaging just 2.8 yards per carry this year. He has just 59 yards and has not scored on the year.

The Akron defense is 128th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 110th in yards against per game. They are 117th against the rush this year while sitting 78th against the pass. They have just two sacks on the year, while also having just three takeaways this year. Darrian Lewis has been solid this year. He is second on the team in tackles, while having two pass breakups and an interception this year.

Why South Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina has been led by LaNorris Sellers this year. He has completed 29 of 53 passes this year for 393 yards. He has two touchdown passes on the year and two interceptions on the year. He has been sacked ten times this year but has run the ball well overall. He has 40 rushes this year for 145 yards and three scores on the year.

Joining Sellers in the rushing game is Rahiem Sanders. He has run the ball 56 times this year for 285 yards. He is averaging over five yards per carry, while he has also scored four times this year. In the receiving game, Jared Brown has led the way. He has just seven receptions on the year for 98 yards but has not scored. Mazeo Bennett Jr. has six receptions on the year for 88 yards and a touchdown. Finally, Joshua Simon has five receptions for 66 yards and a score.

South Carolina comes into the game ranked 53rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are 33rd in yards against per game while sitting 55th against the run while sitting 38th against the pass. Nick Emmanwori has been solid this year. He has 21 tackles on the year to lead the team. Emmanwori also has a pass defended, two interceptions, and a touchdown on the year. Meanwhile, Jalon Kilgore has two passes defended and two interceptions on the year.

Final Akron-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

Akron has struggled heavily to score this year. They have been blown out against their two-power four opponents. Still, South Carolina is going to keep the ball on the ground in this one. They have been a much better running team than a passing team. They will get a large lead and then sit on it in this one. Expect South Carolina to play some back-ups as they head into their off week before facing Ole Miss, Alabama, and Oklahoma in three straight weeks. South Carolina is going to win this game, and could still cover, but this game will go under overall.

Final Akron-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: Under 44.5 (-110)