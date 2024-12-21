With one game remaining in 2024, Alabama continues to improve its growing 2025 roster. The Crimson Tide managed to obtain another key player from the transfer portal on Saturday by receiving the commitment of former Texas A&M offensive lineman Kam Dewberry, per On3 Sports.

Dewberry will have one year of eligibility remaining after spending three years in College Station. Throughout his Texas A&M career, Dewberry saw the field in the majority of the Aggies' games but struggled to consistently remain in the starting lineup. He recorded a career-high five starts as a freshman in 2022 when he was named a freshman All-American by The Athletic.

While he has yet to develop consistency, Dewberry's size has been the backbone of his intriguing profile. At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, his strength and mobility on the interior allow him to play both guard positions.

Dewberry, a four-star recruit from Humble, Texas, originally committed to Texas A&M in 2022. He received offers from Alabama, Florida, Texas, LSU, and several other SEC schools before accepting the Aggies' offer.

Once he lands in Tuscaloosa, Dewberry will have a chance to compete for a starting position in Alabama's lineup. The Crimson Tide currently start juniors Jaeden Roberts and Tyler Booker at their guard positions, both of whom are eligible to return to the program in 2025. However, Booker received a first-team All-SEC recognition in 2024 and is considered to be the top guard of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Alabama prepares for ReliaQuest Bowl game against Michigan

The news of Kam Dewberry's commitment hit just 10 days before Alabama is scheduled to face Michigan in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl. The Crimson Tide received the bid after failing to reach the 12-team College Football Playoff.

The game will mark the second meeting between the two teams in as many years. Michigan topped Alabama in the 2024 Rose Bowl to advance to the National Championship Game, where they would go on to defeat Washington. Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe will be a part of both games, as he has decided to play in the game before potentially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer will also face Michigan for the second straight postseason despite being in his first year on the job. DeBoer spent the 2024 season with Washington, coaching against the Wolverines in the 2024 national title game loss.

The two budding rivals will face each other on New Year's Eve at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The location certainly favors Alabama, which will have to travel 600 fewer miles to reach the destination.