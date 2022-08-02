Alabama Crimson Tide score early victory over Ohio State, flip 4-star tight end

College football is right around the corner and excitement is beginning to build. However, the fight behind the scenes on the recruitment paths never stops. This came to light on Tuesday as a notable 2023 recruit had a change of heart. Tight End Ty Lockwood made a change in his college plans after initially being committed to Ohio State. The number nine ranked tight end and 141st ranked prospect elected to de-commit from Ohio State and take his talents to Alabama when he makes the collegiate leap. He also had offers from Ole Miss and Auburn.

Lockwood has an intriguing size at 6’5″ and 225 pounds. As a junior at Independence High School in Tennessee, Lockwood broke out by grabbing 43 receptions for 606 yards and three touchdowns last season. He showed intriguing potential as a blocker and seems to have a frame capable of putting on weight. While he likely will make the biggest impact in the passing game, Lockwood is considered very well-rounded in his style of play. Ohio State recently received a commitment from the number seven ranked tight end in the 2023 class, Jelani Thurman, which could be a reason for the change of heart. These types of changes are not uncommon but certainly has to be frustrating for Ohio State.

Alabama will certainly welcome the intriguing talent. The school now has the second-ranked recruiting class for the 2023 season. They trail only Notre Dame at number one while Ohio State sits behind them with the third-ranked recruiting class. Expectations are sure to be high for Alabama as is typically the case.