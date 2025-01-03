Kalen DeBoer already made changes to his coaching staff the week after Alabama football's loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. As the unit begins preparing for the 2025 offseason, DeBoer will move forward without co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Colin Hitschler.

Hitschler was informed by the team that he would not be returning in 2025, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. He initially signed a two-year contract in the 2024 offseason but will seek a new job after just one season in Tuscaloosa.

Hitschler was one of DeBoer's first hires after accepting the job at Alabama as Nick Saban's replacement. He was one of two co-defensive coordinators and defensive backs coaches on the staff, joining former Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist. Hitschler and Linguist worked under defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, who signed onto DeBoer's staff after three years as the South Alabama head football coach.

Before joining Alabama, Hitschler was the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Wisconsin for one year. He followed Luke Fickell to Wisconsin from Cincinnati, where he spent the four previous years working in various positions on defense.

Alabama football's struggles in 2024

Ending the 2024 season at 9-4, it is not a surprise to see Alabama make fundamental changes to its coaching staff. However, the change to the defensive staff is a bit surprising given their offensive struggles were more obvious at times.

The ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan outlined the offensive struggles. Jalen Milroe's three turnovers in the game significantly limited their offense, leading to just 13 points in the game. The Crimson Tide also struggled on defense, failing to contain true freshman running back Jordan Marshall, but they managed just 260 yards of total offense against a shorthanded Wolverines defense.

Alabama's offensive issues were also evident in their heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma late in the season. They amassed just three points against the Sooners, resulting in the singular loss that kicked them out of the College Football Playoffs. Oklahoma allowed opponents to score an average of 22.2 points per game in 2024, making Alabama's three-point effort an utter disappointment.

With the offseason just getting underway, it would not be surprising to see DeBoer make further changes to his coaching staff. However, working with most of his assistants for the first time, the head coach would also be wise to develop consistency within his program despite public criticism.