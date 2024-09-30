Alabama football held on for the win against Georgia in Week 5, but head coach Kalen DeBoer didn't stop coaching until the final whistle. Georgia gave the Alabama defense a major test, scoring three unanswered touchdowns to open up the fourth quarter. Before the late surge, DeBoer had a heated moment with the officials, arguing a no-call when his offense tried to put the game out of reach.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe attempted a pass to wide receiver Germie Bernard with 27 seconds remaining in the first half, and DeBoer believed that Bernard was held by a Georgia defender. The Alabama coach gave his subtle response on Monday, per Michael Casagrande on X, formerly Twitter.

“I saw it a certain way and wanted to make it known,” DeBoer said to end an answer to a previous question Nick Kelly of Al.com had about the moment he flipped out on the refs when he thought they missed a pass interference flag on Georgia.

DeBoer offered a further explanation for his sideline actions during Saturday's game.

“I was just fighting for my team,” DeBoer said.

DeBoer has lived up to the standard of the Crimson Tide. He continues to be undefeated in his first season as Alabama's head coach, and it's starting to become difficult to not see some Nick Saban traits in him. The collective demeanor, and his ability to step up and defend his players like he did last weekend is what continues to stand out.

Kalen DeBoer catapults Alabama football to No. 1 ranking

So just like that? Yes. Alabama football is back on top. With convincing wins over Western Kentucky, South Florida and Wisconsin to start the season, there was little doubt that defeating their SEC rival in September would completely shatter the nation's rankings. It's not time to celebrate in Tuscaloosa just yet, though.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe is building his case for the Heisman, and Alabama's defense has executed its scheme to perfection, despite adversity against Georgia. But it's still early in the 2024-25 campaign. Alabama has faced one ranked team thus far, and will soon have a streak of those type of games ahead, as they continue to play for a conference championship. What they also have to remember, is they have the talent to secure their 17th national title in school history.

Alabama carries the momentum on the road in Week 6, as they will face Vanderbilt on October 5 at 4:15 PM ET.