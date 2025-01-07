Alabama football and its 2025 roster will already look vastly different. The transfer portal ravaged the Crimson Tide, including a former five-star Alabama talent visiting Auburn. But now Alabama is losing top defender Malachi Moore — to the NFL Draft.

The strong safety revealed Monday that he's done with his time in Tuscaloosa. He dropped a lengthy thank you post on X to Crimson Tide fans while declaring for the draft.

Moore, 23, is heading to the league as one of the more experienced defenders available come April. The Trussville, Alabama native completes five seasons with the Tide. He even went on to suit up for two head coaches in Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer — the latter coaching him for the first time this past season.

Will Alabama's Malachi Moore command high NFL intrigue?

Moore leaves with a decorated resume in tow.

The 6-foot, 201-pound defender won three Southeastern Conference championships with Saban and the Tide. He earned votes as a team captain toward the end of his career. He's also one of the last national champion players from the previous regime. Moore and Saban won the national title together in the 2020 season — routing Ohio State for the crown.

But this next stat makes Moore even more beloved among Tide fans. He never lost a single game against Alabama's primary rival Auburn. Moore becomes one of the few Alabama players in history to go 5-0 in his collegiate career against the Tigers.

He's earned a third round draft grade by Bleacher Report, which surfaced before he declared for the April event. B/R sites his ball skills, versatility and tackling consistency as three strengths for Moore.

Alabama has created a strong DB pipeline to the league under Saban. Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens, Patrick Surtain of the Denver Broncos, Trevon Diggs from the Dallas Cowboys, and the Detroit Lions duo of Brian Branch and Terrion Arnold are past Saban proteges in the league. Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry are the latest two ‘Bama standouts to go high in the NFL Draft.