One of the biggest stories to come out of Alabama's loss to Vanderbilt was the play of defensive captain Malachi Moore, and not in a good way. A few days removed from the game, Moore apologized for his highly criticized actions and doubled down on it later in the week.

The fifth-year graduate senior spoke to the media after a Tuesday practice session and publicly voiced his apology for the first time since the game.

“I just want to apologize again to my family and teammates,” Moore said, via AL.com. “The way I acted out of frustration, we put in some much work throughout the summer time. I look at my teammates [and] I think about all the times we’ve been outside running gassers. I look [all the] guys who’ve been here five years and put in all that work.

“For us to go out there and not play up to our standard frustrated me, but I take full accountability for that. Letting my actions get the best of me. It won’t happen again.”

Moore's initial apology came on social media when he called his actions “selfish” and “unacceptable.”

Clips of the safety's unsportsmanlike actions throughout the game went viral on social media after the fact. Most notably, Moore was seen shoving Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia's head into the turf after a tackle, kicked the ball that the referees placed down for a spot, and threw a tantrum at the end of the game once the outcome was determined.

Alabama football looks to bounce back from loss against South Carolina

Looking to respond to one of its worst losses in program history, Alabama will return home for its sixth game of the 2024 season to host South Carolina. The Crimson Tide will enter the game ranked at No. 7 in the AP poll after losing its one-week stint at No. 1 following the loss to Vanderbilt.

Despite coming off the loss, Alabama is still a 21-point favorite across most sportsbooks. South Carolina enters the contest with a 3-2 record, last losing 27-3 to No. 12-ranked Mississippi on Oct. 5. The Gamecocks are 1-2 in the SEC in 2024 with both losses against ranked opponents.

Roughly halfway through the year, Texas A&M is surprisingly leading the SEC with a 3-0 conference record, though Texas and LSU have also not lost in conference play, going 1-0. Alabama is stuck in the middle of the pack with a 1-1 record with South Carolina being one of two teams at 1-2.