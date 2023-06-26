College football coaches will do almost anything to get a recruit's commitment. Alabama football head coach Nick Saban broke out his best dance moves on a recent recruiting visit, doing the electric slide with fellow Alabama coaches and his wife Terry.

It's funny to see the often straight-laced Saban get loose on the dance floor, but maybe he's not as aggressive-mannered off the football field as he is on it.

Alabama football has the top-ranked recruiting class this year according to 247 Sports, with nine of their 28 commits being five-star players. Saban and the Crimson Tide are slightly behind in their recruiting for the class of 2024 though, as they have just eight commits according to 247, the least amount of any team ranked in the top 50. Three of those commits are five stars.

Alabama has been a hot spot for high school recruits for well over a decade thanks to the success the program has had under Saban. It's hard to compete with six national titles and fifteen straight double-digit seasons.

The Tide has taken a backseat to SEC rivals Georgia in recent years though as the Bulldogs are the two-time defending national champions. Anyone writing off Alabama as long as Nick Saban is at the helm would be foolish in doing so.

The 71-year-old Saban is still one of the best coaches and recruiters in college football, and he's not a bad dancer either. Brian Kelly has some competition for the best moves among SEC coaches, though he and LSU did get the best of Saban on the field last year.