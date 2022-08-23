Nick Saban is now highest-paid coach in college football with Alabama contract extension

Nick Saban has already established a reputation as a legendary head coach. His success is immense and Alabama Football will probably construct a statue of Saban when he retires someday. But for now, Saban is ready to lead the Crimson Tide once again in 2022. And Alabama has no intentions of letting him leave anytime soon, as they rewarded him with a lofty contract extension.

Saban was originally under contract through 2029. However, this new contract extension adds an extra year onto his deal and a pay increase, per 247 Sports. Nick Saban is now set to earn a $10.7 million this year. With the new deal, the Alabama head coach passes Kirby Smart of Georgia as the highest paid coach in college football entering the 2022 season.

With Nick Saban set to lead the Crimson Tide through the 2030 campaign, Alabama expects continued football excellence moving forward. They enjoyed a tremendous year last year, but ultimately fell short in the National Championship against Georgia. Nevertheless, quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman Award and the Crimson Tide showed plenty of signs of potential.

But Saban, who always has his eyes on the prize, labeled last season as a ‘rebuilding year.’ His commitment to winning is one of the main reasons Alabama Football loves him as their head coach. They know he is going to do everything he can to place a winning product on the field.

Nick Saban will aim to rebound and lead the Crimson Tide to a championship season in 2022.