Alabama football coach Nick Saban discusses the 'transformation' of quarterback Jalen Milroe following Iron Bowl win

From getting benched to weeks later leading a clutch touchdown on 4th-and-goal from the 31-yard line that won the Iron Bowl and kept Alabama football's College Football Playoff hopes alive, it's been quite the season for Jalen Milroe.

Once considered the weakness of the Crimson Tide this year, Milroe has become a strength for this team heading into the SEC Championship Game versus Georgia. Following their Iron Bowl, coach Nick Saban explained how Milroe has grown this season.

“Sometimes you've got to have something bad happen to figure it all out,” Nick Saban said. “After the Texas game, when we took him out, it was a real thunderbolt or whatever you want to call it, that if you want to be our quarterback, you have to be our point guard. He's done that, and as he's gotten better, so has our team … We wouldn't be here without his transformation,” via ESPN's Chris Low.

More specifically, Saban explained how Jalen Milroe's improved decisiveness and playmaking helped him lead Alabama to an 11-1 record and ten straight wins.

“He's seeing the game differently now, how you play the position and execute the plan, and I think that has helped him play more decisively,” Saban said. “If you're always thinking, ‘I've got to make plays,' that makes you force balls when you shouldn't. It's hard to have any consistency or rhythm on offense when you play that way … When he has to just ad-lib, he's fantastic. He's off the charts. But simply processing everything versus his ability to be so dynamic when things started to break down, they were working against each other sometimes. But now, they're working together.”