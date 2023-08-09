Nick Saban knows a thing or two about winning in college football, and so when the Alabama football head coach speaks about what needs to be done on the field, everybody listens. With less than a month before the Crimson Tide make their 2023 season debut, Saban speaks about some of the areas they will have to focus on if they are to return to the top.

“I think the No. 1 thing we need to focus on is we have to increase the level of attention to detail, focus on every play so that we can play and not have penalties and missed assignments. Communication goes with that,” Saban said, per Charlie Potter of On3.

The Alabama football sideline boss also gave his seal of approval to his team's mentality and chemistry, according to what he's seen of the Crimson Tide so far in the offseason.

“I like the attitude that the team has. I like the togetherness.”

Alabama football is looking to rebound from a letdown campaign by Crimson Tide standards.

Alabama's losses to the Tennessee Volunteers on the road and to the LSU Tigers at home over a three-game stretch in 2022 hurt the Crimson Tide's chances to make the College Football Playoff semifinals. The team ultimately did not get inclusion in the College Football Playoff that season but still came away with a bowl win when the Crimson Tide defeated the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl.

Saban and the Crimson Tide will kick off their 2023 campaign at home against the Utah Stage Aggies on Sep. 3.