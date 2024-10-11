Even in a league as deep and punishing as the SEC, losing to Vanderbilt in the modern era of college football is the type of thing that usually convinces a fan to put a paper bag on their head when in public. These are clearly not the same Commodores, but Malachi Moore's tirade suggested otherwise. The Alabama star safety and team captain showed a complete lack of respect in the closing seconds of Vandy's colossal upset win in Nashville, besmirching the reputation he has established over the last five years.

His former head coach is sharing his thoughts about the unseemly display of emotions.

“Malachi Moore is a great young man and he's going to be very successful in life,” Alabama football icon Nick Saban told The Pat McAfee Show on Friday. “This was totally uncharacteristic for him, but I think this is an example of when you get frustrated and you get emotional, you make bad choices… I know he's very sorry for the way he represented himself, his family, his team, the university, but the thing about it is that you can't take those things back.”

Malachi Moore must learn from his blowup

Saban drives home the point quite effectively. The goodwill that No. 13 has built up is at risk of being overshadowed by the images of him giving Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia an extra shove on the ground, throwing his mouthpiece in anger and kicking the football. That is just the reality of the situation. Moore has apologized multiple times and reached out to Pavia, which is all he can do now. There are many fans who feel he should be suspended for his behavior, but the Crimson Tide have decided to handle the matter internally instead.

Ultimately, Malachi Moore will have to earn back the trust he lost versus Vanderbilt. The fifth-year senior opted to stay in Bama even after Nick Saba retired and was supposed to be a stabilizing force in the transition to the Kalen DeBoer era. He must again exhibit the type of leadership that inspires Saban, DeBoer and others to laud his character.

People will not be looking at Moore when Alabama football wins, but their eyes will be fixed on the two-time national champion the next time he happens to taste defeat.