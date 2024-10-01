Alabama football wide receiver Ryan Williams is enjoying his newfound fame after his epic performance against the Georgia Bulldogs. His On3 NIL Valuation has doubled, going from $768K to $1.5 million, per Pete Nakos of On3. Williams' now iconic go-ahead touchdown with just over two minutes left in the game sent shockwaves through college football. Williams finished with six receptions for 177 yards and a touchdown.

“I did a spin move and it was like in slow motion,” Williams said after the game. “It looked faster on the screen.”

Williams has not yet publicly signed with an NIL agent.

Alabama football's true freshman can't go pro until 2027 NFL Draft

At just 17 years old, Ryan Williams is still years away from professional football. To be draft-eligible, players must be out of high school for three years. No NFL player has been drafted out of high school since Andy Livingston in 1964, who was 19 years old when he debuted with the Chicago Bears.

Williams was a five-star recruit in the 2024 class. He was the No. 8 ranked recruit nationally according to 247 and ranked No. 5 by On3.

The hype and his legend are already growing rapidly. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith called Williams' 75-yard touchdown play, which gave Alabama the win, one of the best sports moments ever.

“It was just an incredible moment, it was one of the greatest moments we’ve seen in sports history,” host Stephen A. Smith said about Williams’ catch. “To see Georgia come back from a 30-7 halftime deficit, 28 to nothing to begin the game. To come back, take the lead, and on the very next play this guy Jalen Milroe, who was spectacular, connects with a 17-year-old straight out of high school.

“Comes out there and makes that catch with that spin move the very next play after losing the lead, it was something spectacular to behold,” Smith added. “I can’t say enough about the game. It lived up to its billing, it was special. It really, really, was Shannon. That kid Ryan Williams is going to be special.”

Between Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Texas Tech's Micah Hudson, Auburn's Cam Coleman and Alabama football's Williams, the 2027 NFL Draft figures to be something special for wide receivers.