After being selected with the third overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, Will Anderson Jr. is looking to make a big impact in his rookie season with the Houston Texans. However, it's clear that Anderson's Alabama football roots run deep, and he may have painted a bit of a target on his back for when he takes on Houston's AFC South rival in the Tennessee Titans.

Anderson put together a dominant college career with the Crimson Tide before getting drafted, and that required some tough games going up against Alabama's top rivals. One such rival is Tennessee, with Anderson picking out the Volunteers Neyland Stadium as the toughest SEC stadium to play in, and labeling Tennessee as the team in the SEC that he “low-key hated” the most.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Alabama had some intense battles with Tennessee during Anderson's time with the team, and it seems like they had a profound impact on the talented defensive lineman. While there isn't a complete link from the college realm to the NFL in Tennessee, it's safe to say that Anderson hasn't exactly endeared himself to one of the Texans top rivals in the Titans.

Luckily for Anderson, he won't have to play the Volunteers ever again, although he will likely find a new rival team that he hates playing against just as much in the NFL. Chances are, though, that given Anderson's immense talent, it will be opposing teams that hate running into him more than he hates running into them, and with the 2023 NFL season right around the corner, it will be interesting to see what sort of production Anderson puts together as a rookie.