Published November 27, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Whenever the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers meet, always expect the game to be a war. Not literally, of course, though Alabama football head coach Nick Saban did, at least during one moment in the game, looked as though he had just come out of the trenches, as he was seen with a bloody cheek while going up and down the sidelines.

Apparently, Saban’s face was hit by a player’s shoulder pad, according to CBS (h/t

Jeremy Gray of AL.com).

“One of those pass-rushers ran into me when he ran off the field,” Saban said with a smile. “He was bigger than me, so we just let it go.”

At the end of the day, it was Auburn that was left figuratively bloodied on the grounds of Bryant-Denny Stadium down in Tuscaloosa, with Alabama football coming up with a 49-27 victory on Saturday. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young put up a massive performance to lead Alabama, as he passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns with an interception on 20-of-30 completions. He also rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown on just five carries to help weather Auburn’s intense rushing attack that produced 318 yards.

It remains to be seen what bowl game Alabama football is going to play in the postseason now that it has completed its regular season. The 10-2 Crimson Tide isn’t going to play in the SEC Championship Game next week, with the LSU Tigers representing the SEC West. This is the first time Alabama isn’t headed to the conference’s title game since 2019.