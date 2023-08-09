Former Florida State safety commit Rydarrius “Red” Morgan committed to the Alabama football program, he announced in a Wednesday tweet.

Morgan, a three-star recruit from Central High School in, Phenix City, Ala., initially committed to Florida State in July. He held offers from Cincinnati, Miami, Appalachian State, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, among others, according to 247Sports.

Morgan will join a 2024 Alabama football recruiting class that ranks No. 4 in the nation on 247Sports's recruitment class rankings. It took spots ahead of Florida State, Michigan and Penn State. He will join five-star cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe and five-star quarterback Julian Sayin, who committed to Alabama in November. Four-star safety Peyton Woodyard flipped his commitment from Georgia to Alabama on Tuesday, adding to a 2024 class that includes Mbakwe and four-star cornerback Zabien Brown.

“The relationship I have with coach Saban and T Rob is great along with the aspect of Alabama being my dream school,” Woodyard said, via On3 Football Recruiting Social Media Expert Hayes Fawcett. “My family is from Alabama so it's always been in my blood. I feel like through prayer and long talks with the family this is where I'm truly supposed to be.”

Alabama's 2023 class took the No. 1 spot in the country on 247Sports's recruitment class rankings. It includes four five-star enrollees, including edge rusher Keon Keeley and offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. Five players will join the program's 2023 class via the transfer portal, including Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall and Maryland tight end CJ Dippre.

Alabama finished its 2022 campaign with an overall record of 11-2 and a 6-2 record against conference opponents. They earned a 45-20 win over the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl, a game that saw now-Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young throw for 321 yards and five touchdowns in Caesars Superdome. Now-Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch finished the night with 12 total tackles and four tackles for loss.