The college football season is right around the corner, and the rivalry between Alabama and Georgia is going to be fun to watch once again. However, Nick Saban and the Alabama football program just stole away a four-star commit from Kirby Smart and Georgia. Talented safety Peyton Woodyard has decided to join the Crimson Tide, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Woodyard, who plays at St. John's Basco in Bellflower, California, has been committed to Georgia since January but has stunned the country with this decision and revealed his reasoning for going to Tuscaloosa, per Fawcett:

“The relationship I have with coach Saban and T Rob is great along with the aspect of Alabama being my dream school. My family is from Alabama so it’s always been in my blood. I feel like through prayer and long talks with the family this is where I’m truly supposed to be. Coach Saban has done a great job with DBs and it’s evident and that’s something that definitely played a role in me picking Alabama. Specifically the safety position, from Minkah Fitzpatrick, Brian Branch to Eddie Jackson. I feel no one does it better than Bama.”

The Alabama football program has been one of the best for a long time, and there are plenty of talented defensive backs that played for Nick Saban. Woodyard is the No. 9 player in the state of California and has a ton of talent and physicality, so this is a massive get for Alabama, especially after stealing him away from their SEC rival.