A judge has dismissed Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case in the 2021 Rust shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. On Friday (July 12), which marked day three of the actor's manslaughter trial, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer shocked the court when she announced that she would be honoring the defense's request to dismiss the case. The defense argued the case should be dismissed due to the “concealed” ammunition evidence.

“There is no way for the court to right this wrong,” said Sommer, per NBC. “The sanction of dismissal is the only warranted remedy.”

Since Sommer's dismissal was with prejudice, the involuntary manslaughter cannot be filed against Baldwin again. The actor had pleaded not guilty.

After Sommer made her ruling, Baldwin was seen weeping in the courtroom and later hugging his wife Hilaria Baldwin. The actor was facing 18 months in prison if he were to have been convicted.

Hutchins was fatally shot by Baldwin in 2021 when his prop revolver fired a live round.

How Are People Reacting To Alec Baldwin's Case Dismissal?

According to the outlet, Troy Teske delivered the Colt .45 rounds to the sheriff’s office in March. Teske is a former police officer and friend of Thell Reed, the stepfather of Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison for bringing the bullets to the Rust set that ended in the death of Hutchins.

Thell Reed reacted to Baldwin's dismissal per The Daily Mail, stating, “Well, I think that’s good,” when asked how he felt about the actor's shocking outcome in court. He then added what he thinks should be done about his daughter's case.

“I think Hannah’s case should also be dismissed,” he said.

Jason Bowles, the attorney for Gutierrez-Reed, also reacted to Baldwin's case being dismissed and is not giving up hope for Hannah.

“Absolutely shocking the pattern of government misconduct in this case and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s case,” Bowles said. “We will be moving for her immediate release.”

Erlinda Ocampo Johnson, who resigned from the Rust case on Friday before the ruling, spoke about the evidence being withheld from the defense.

“I don’t think it was intentional. I really do not believe that,” Ocampo Johnson said. “I think it was just something that — it wasn’t turned over, and it should have been.”

“I believed that the right decision would have been a dismissal,” Ocampo Johnson told the outlet.

Baldwin has not spoken out about the case since it's dismissal on Friday.