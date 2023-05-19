Madison LeCroy, known for her appearance on the reality show Southern Charm, recently claimed that Alex Rodriguez, former MLB player and ex-fiancé of Jennifer Lopez, was looking for a “side chick” when he allegedly slid into her DMs while still engaged to J Lo. However, Rodriguez’s representative wasted no time in dismissing LeCroy’s comments as false narratives.

LeCroy shared her astonishment upon receiving a message from the famous athlete on Instagram back in 2020. Initially thinking it was a catfish, she quickly realized it was indeed Rodriguez and made it clear that she was not interested in being a “side chick.” According to LeCroy, their interaction took place while she was in a relationship with Austen Kroll, her co-star on Southern Charm.

The reality star revealed that Alex Rodriguez initiated the conversation by asking about open gyms in her neighborhood during the COVID-19 lockdown. She also claimed that he offered to fly her to Miami on multiple occasions, providing travel itineraries from commercial flights. However, LeCroy stated that she never met Rodriguez in person.

In response to LeCroy’s claims, Rodriguez’s publicist, Ron Berkowitz, firmly denied the allegations and stated that LeCroy is seeking to extend her 15 minutes of fame with these false narratives. He emphasized that her claims were false two years ago and continue to be false.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

LeCroy maintained her position, asserting that she never met Rodriguez and wasn’t flying during the mentioned period. Despite her statement, some still question the veracity of her claims.

The ongoing dispute between LeCroy and Rodriguez highlights the attention and speculation surrounding high-profile relationships. While LeCroy stands by her side of the story, Rodriguez’s representative has made it clear that they have no tolerance for what they perceive as baseless allegations.

As the controversy unfolds, it remains to be seen whether any further evidence or statements will come to light regarding the alleged DM exchange between LeCroy and Rodriguez.