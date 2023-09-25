Alicia Keys, the renowned singer, songwriter, and philanthropist, is making headlines once again, but this time for a venture that has piqued the curiosity of her fans and the business world alike. Keys has filed a trademark application for an intriguing new business venture centered around tea, leaving many wondering what exciting plans she has brewing.

The trademark application, which was filed under the name “Alicia Teas,” suggests that Keys is delving into the world of beverages, particularly tea-related products according to a source submitted to TMZ. While specific details about her venture remain shrouded in mystery, fans and industry experts are buzzing with anticipation. According to the source, the business idea began with AK's husband, Swizz Beatz who gave her a gift that ignited the idea for a business in tea.

Alicia Keys has always been known for her creativity and innovation, not only in her music but also in her entrepreneurial pursuits. She's been a strong advocate for wellness and mindfulness, often incorporating these elements into her music and public persona. With her new venture potentially revolving around tea, it's safe to assume that she'll bring her unique touch to the world of beverages.

Tea has been associated with various health benefits and has gained immense popularity for its soothing and rejuvenating properties. If Alicia Teas brings a fresh and unique perspective to the market, it could capture the attention of health-conscious consumers and tea enthusiasts alike.

As the trademark application progresses and more information becomes available, Alicia Keys' fans and the business world will be eagerly awaiting further details about her exciting foray into the tea industry. With her track record of success and innovation, it's safe to say that “Alicia Teas” is bound to be a venture worth sipping on.