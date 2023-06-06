Andre Ward believes people are looking at recent footage of Nate Diaz the wrong way.

Diaz is currently getting ready to make his professional boxing debut when he faces Jake Paul in an eight-round, 185-pound boxing match on Aug. 5.

Unlike previous former UFC fighter opponents of Paul's, Diaz has a background in boxing and has notably sparred and trained with the likes of Regis Prograis and former undisputed light heavyweight champion Ward in the past.

And although they aren't currently working together for the Paul fight, Ward revealed him and Diaz will connect at some point.

“I mean, not to go too much into it, but he’s reached out and we’re going to connect at a certain point,” Ward said on The MMA Hour (via BJ Penn). “The fight is getting close. But that’s my brother man, I have respect for what he’s done for Stockton in this area. Him and his brother.”

Footage showing Diaz doing pad work hasn't helped his cause.

The Stockton native didn't really appear fast while hitting the pads leading many on Twitter to like Paul's chances of returning to the win column.

But as far as Ward is concerned, everyone is simply misreading the play and aren't looking at the bigger picture.

“It’s going to be a good fight,” Ward added. “People look at that mitt session that Nate had and they just misread the play man. Those type of shots, they don’t look pretty. But they keep coming, they keep coming from different angles. He’s got some miles on him, he’s been around a long time.

“He needs to show that he can take a shot from Jake Paul. Jake has a natural right hand that’s got power on it. If he can take that right hand from Jake Paul, it’s going to be a tougher fight than people realize because Nate keeps coming.”