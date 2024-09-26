Angel Reese was enjoying herself and flexing her own vocals at Usher's concert in Los Angeles. The Chicago star went viral when Usher was walking by her table during his concert and began singing to her.

Usher sang Reese his 2010 hit “There Goes My Baby” where in turn she stood up from her table and showed off her voice as well as she sung along with him. The crowd went wild and Reese was all smiles as she got her one-on-one with the legend.

This has been a busy weekend in Los Angeles for Reese as she also attended Jordyn Woods' birthday party and the Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

What's Next For Angel Reese?



Reese announced earlier this month that her rookie year in the WNBA has abruptly ended after suffering from a wrist injury.

“What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol,” said Reese in posts on social media earlier this month referencing the three-point shot she hit during the fourth quarter during the Chicago Sky's 92-78 win against the Los Angeles Sparks.

“Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed,” she continued. “All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next.”

During her time off the court, the WNBA star has been busy launching her new podcast, spending time with friends, and supporting her teammates. This week she gave fans an update on her recovery and how she is looking forward to 2025.

“My recovery has been great,” Reese told during her exit interview via Zoom to reporters. “Just continuing to do whatever the doctor tells me. I obviously can't do much. I was able to get a removable brace now, so that's great. So that process has been really good for me, just being able to continue to work out. I've been able to just continue to just run, doing some things with one hand, not much, but being able to kind of stay in shape the best I can. Hopefully, October 8th I'll be able to figure out what's next for me. So hopefully this [brace] comes off, and I can actually start physical therapy with my hand and get back to full motion. And then I'll be able to go full go on the things that I have a list of working on.”