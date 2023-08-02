As the dust settles on the 2023 MLB trade deadline, it may not be evident at this moment but the Los Angeles Angels' decision not to trade Shohei Ohtani may come back to haunt them when all is said and done. While Angels owner Arte Moreno has been less criticized as of late after announcing his team was taking Ohtani off the market and then subsequently going out and making significant trades — it's all matter of time before it comes back around.

The Angels are in a tough division

The Angels find themselves currently stuck in third place in the the American League West division behind the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, both of whom made massive improvements during the deadline.

The Rangers, eyeing a deep playoff run, pulled off a blockbuster trade for New York Mets ace Max Scherzer, one of the most dominant pitchers of his generation. This move instantly bolstered their starting rotation, who had been looking for Jacob deGrom's replacement after his season ending injury. Adding to their depth, they also acquired Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton from the St. Louis Cardinals, further addressing their pitching needs. Couple this with their high-powered offense that's lead the league in most offensive categories this season, and you have a formidable team.

Not to be outdone, the Astros, who played in six straight ALCS, made moves to solidify their pitching staff and bullpen. Familiar face Justin Verlander returned to Houston, joining the team he helped lead to two World Series titles. Furthermore, they acquired Kendall Graveman from the White Sox to fortify their already strong bullpen.

In comparison, the Angels' acquisitions of Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from the White Sox, along with CJ Cron and Randal Grichuk from the Rockies, although providing a boost, do not seem to match the impact of their division rivals' trades. While these players are undoubtedly valuable additions, they may not be enough to close the gap between the Angels and the far superior Rangers and Astros.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With that being said, by attempting to improve their team this season, their failure not to attempt to capitalize on Ohtani's trade value could have severe implications for their future.

The Angels should have built for the future

Arte Moreno's determination to improve this year's team and retain Ohtani is understandable, but it could be short-sighted. By holding onto Ohtani at all costs, Moreno may have missed a golden opportunity to rebuild the Angels from within, starting with their struggling farm system, who rank 28th in the league, according to Bleacher Report. The decision to trade off their no. 3 prospect, Ky Bush, and another top 100 prospect, Edgar Quero, in the Giolito deal has significantly weakened their farm system even more so, limiting their ability to cultivate and develop young talent for the future.

A robust farm system is the lifeblood of a successful franchise, as it provides a steady supply of talented players who can make an impact at the major league level. Trading Ohtani, while undoubtedly emotionally challenging, could have brought in a treasure trove of prospects and young players that would set the Angels up for sustained success for years to come.

Moreover, the reality of Ohtani's impending free agency should not be overlooked. While Moreno is hopeful of re-signing him, the competition for Ohtani's services will be fierce. He is a once-in-a-generation player, capable of both dominating on the mound and producing power at the plate. Numerous teams with the resources to offer him a lucrative contract will be vying for his signature.

If the Angels fail to offer a competitive deal or demonstrate their commitment to building a championship-caliber team, Ohtani may be lured away, and the prospect of him joining their cross-town rivals, the Dodgers, looms large. Not to mention the Dodgers also have a clear advantage or providing a team built for the postseason, as they have made the playoffs the last 10 seasons. But losing a player of Ohtani's caliber to a rival team would be a significant blow to the Angels, writing another dark chapter in their franchise history.