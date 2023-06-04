The Los Angeles Angels have been struggling as of recent, going 3-7 in their last 10 games. However, the Angels will soon have some added firepower in their lineup in the form of Anthony Rendon.

Rendon is expected to return from injury no later than Wednesday, per Sam Blum of The Athletic. While Rendon will have a chance to return on Tuesday, manager Phil Nevin confirmed he is guaranteed to return on one of those two days.

Rendon has been out since mid May with a groin injury. Whether he returns on Tuesday or Wednesday, he ill provide a massive upgrade for the Angels.

Injuries have derailed Rendon's career since joining Los Angeles. He hasn't appeared in more than 58 games in a season. When healthy, the third baseman has hit .259 with 21 home runs and 109 RBI.

Despite his lowly numbers thus far, Rendon seemed to be getting back on track before his injury. In 30 games, Rendon hit .301 with a home run and 20 RBI. He had more walks (19) than strikeouts (15).

Los Angeles is currently 30-30 on the season. They're 8.5 games back of the surging Texas Rangers in the AL West. Assuming Rendon will pick up where he left off offensively, the Angels will look to turn their fortune around.

Anthony Rendon overall hasn't been the player the Angels hoped they were signing. However, in Shohei Ohtani's potential last season in Los Angeles, the third baseman has become crucial. As he returns to the lineup, the Angels will hope Rendon can stay healthy and get back to mashing home runs in LA.