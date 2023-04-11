Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is the latest to invest in TMRW Sports, a company co-founded by Tiger Woods, following in the footsteps of other professional athletes including Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Dwyane Wade.

“The innovative approach TMRW Sports is taking to deliver sports and entertainment through new technology is going to change the way fans interact with their favorite sports,” Trout wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “I couldn’t be more excited to announce that I’m joining the team as an investor.”

TMRW Sports is a joint collaboration between co-founders Woods and Rory McIlroy, along with former NBC Sports executive Mike McCarley, who is the CEO of the company.

“I am excited to work with TMRW Sports in bringing people more access to sports. So many athletes, entertainers and people I meet from all walks of life share our passion for sports, but they also share our desire to build a better future for the next generation of sports fans,” Woods’ statement on Tmrwsportsgroup.com reads.

“Together, we can harness technology to bring fresh approaches to the sport we love.”

Durant, Wade and Shaq were the latest to join TMRW Sports’ roster of basketball investors at the end of March, and Mike Trout is getting involved on the baseball side.

Trout and Woods are also teaming up on a separate project: a golf resort near Trout’s New Jersey home, according to the Los Angeles Times’ Bill Shaikin.

It looks like baseball superstar Mike Trout and golf legend Tiger Woods will be collaborators on multiple projects in the foreseeable future.