Mike Trout is currently on the injured list. The Los Angeles Angels superstar's timetable remains fairly uncertain, but he provided a major update on Friday, per Jeff Fletcher.

“Mike Trout says he feels good. The stitches are out but his hand still has a big ugly purple wound, so that’s got to heal more before he can swing a bat. Once he starts swinging, he’ll be have a better timeline for a return,” Fletcher shared on Twitter.

The Angels are trying to compete in the American League West. If they struggle prior to the MLB trade deadline, then the Halos will have a difficult decision to make. Trout's injury timeline may also impact their choice. If it ends up being revealed that Trout will not return anytime soon, then trading Shohei Ohtani may become a more realistic option.

Mike Trout's injury

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Trout is dealing with a hand injury. The Angels are confident he will return at some point this season, possibly even in August. Trout was slashing .263/.369/.493 with an .862 OPS and 18 home runs prior to the injury. Although he wasn't playing up to his usual standards, Trout was still selected to the All-Star team but was unable to play in the game due to his injury.

Heading into Friday, the Angels held a 49-48 record. That mark was good for third place in the AL West. The Halos will have a difficult time trying to win the division, but the Wild Card remains a possibility.

Mike Trout's potential return will go a long way towards the Angels making a playoff run in 2023, assuming Shohei Ohtani doesn't get traded.