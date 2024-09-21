ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels meet for their fourth series of the season in a matchup that the Astros have dominated. The Astros have won eight of the last ten meetings and five consecutive, including two victories to begin this series. The Angels have lost eight of their last ten games, with the wins coming against the only team more abysmal than them, the Chicago White Sox. The Astros have been in much better form, winning seven of their last ten games. However, five of those wins have come against the Angels. The Angels have the fourth-worst record in baseball, and sit 21 games behind the Astros in the National League West. The Astros are 4.5 games up on the Seattle Mariners for the division lead, and have a crucial series with them next up to determine the division's fate. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Astros prediction and pick.

Angels-Astros Projected Starters

Reid Detmers vs. Ronel Blanco

Reid Detmers is 4-7 with a 6.05 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP.

Detmers' last start was at home against the Chicago White Sox. He pitched 5 1/3 innings with 6 strikeouts, allowing 7 hits, 3 walks, 7 earned runs, and 3 home runs. It was Detmers' worst start in three after two successful outings in his return. He last pitched on June 1st before those outings.

Detmers is 3-2 on the road with a 5.50 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP.

Ronel Blanco is 11-6 with a 2.88 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP.

Blanco's last start was on the road against the Los Angeles Angels. He pitched 6 innings with 5 strikeouts, allowing 4 hits, 2 walks, and no earned runs. Blanco hasn't allowed an earned run in three consecutive outings, totaling 13 innings.

Blanco is 5-4 at home with a 3.21 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Astros Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +210

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Angels vs. Astros

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Network, SCHN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

There aren't many reasons to back the Angels to win this game. The Astros have owned the matchup this season and for the past few years, and Reid Detmers isn't the most reliable pitcher. However, he was able to have two consecutive starts to begin this month where he allowed just two earned runs, including one against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It isn't easy to hold the Dodgers to that low of production, so if he can find that form again, the Angels could keep it relatively close.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Astros haven't been hitting the ball well over their past ten games, but it might not matter with Ronel Blanco on the hill. He allowed zero earned runs in his last 11 outings, which includes a six-inning, four-hit gem against the Angels in his previous start. The Astros are the superior team in this matchup, and own the Angels in almost every category.

Final Angels-Astros Prediction & Pick

It's hard not to return to the well here and take the Astros to win this game. The odds don't have as much juice as we'd like for this bet, but it has hit in five straight meetings between these teams and seven of the past eight. We'll take the Astros to cover the run line in this matchup, as they have plenty of motivation left to keep ahead of the Mariners. Meanwhile, the Angels have been checked out of this season since Mike Trout's injury.

Final Angels-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (-115)