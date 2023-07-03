The Minnesota Timberwolves have locked up their franchise superstar. Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves agreed on a massive five-year, $260 million contract extension on Monday.

Edwards was certainly elated and felt blessed to receive the max deal. He became the fourth player of his class to receive the five-year designated maximum rookie deal, joining Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball, Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, and Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. The deal, in which $207 million is guaranteed, could go up to $260 million in the case Edwards earns an All-NBA nod.

Now that his future with the Timberwolves is secure, let us grade Anthony Edwards' freshly-signed five-year, $260 million deal with Minnesota.

Anthony Edwards Timberwolves contract grade: A

Out of all the max deals given this weekend, this is the most well-deserved one. Anthony Edwards is going to be one of the 10 best players in the NBA when this current contract expires. He will easily receive the full $260 million because he will make All-NBA one day.

What else can the Timberwolves do here? Minnesota needed to give this contract to Anthony Edwards. He is the cornerstone that will carry this franchise for many years to come. As good as Karl-Anthony Towns is, Minnesota is Edwards' team now and this deal solidifies that case.

This is a great deal for the Timberwolves because it does not involve a player option. Minnesota was able to secure Edwards for a full five years, which relieves some sense of uncertainty when the 2028-29 season comes. It also shows the Timberwolves' commitment to Edwards as the face of the franchise.

At the same time, the deal also displays Edwards' commitment to Minnesota. In a statement reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Edwards said: “I'm humbled, appreciative and excited to remain in Minnesota as a part of this incredible Timberwolves organization. It's amazing to see where hard work can take you.”

Edwards has established himself as one of the most explosive scorers in the NBA. He has ascended the ranks as one of the fastest growing stars in the league. While he still needs improvement on the defensive end, he is slowly rounding into form as a two-way stud who can impact both sides of the floor. When Edwards commits himself on that end of the floor as he does offensively, he is going to become a fixture on the All-NBA team.

Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, earned his first All-Star selection in 2023. In 79 games this past 2022-23 season, Edwards averaged career-highs 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, while also shooting career-best clips of 45.9 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The 21-year-old also showed that the big stage does not intimidate him. During the Timberwolves' first-round series against the Denver Nuggets, Edwards averaged 31.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game on just over 48 percent shooting from the field.

With this new contract, Edwards became the third player on this Timberwolves roster with a max deal, joining Towns and Rudy Gobert. The Timberwolves join the defending champion Nuggets and the star-studded Phoenix Suns as the only teams with three max contracts.

Minnesota has committed to continue building this roster around Edwards, Towns, and Gobert. They were also able to lock up center Naz Reid to a three-year deal that further creates continuity for this Timberwolves franchise.

Minnesota has made the postseason two straight years, which marks the first time since 2003 and 2004 that they have gone to consecutive playoffs.