Amid Jonathan Majors' legal issues and the uncertainty surrounding his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Anthony Mackie, the actor who portrays the new Captain America, has spoken out on the matter. Majors, known for his role as Kang the Conqueror, has faced charges of domestic violence, and multiple women have reportedly come forward with similar allegations against him. However, Mackie urges fans and the public not to rush to judgment and emphasizes the principle of “innocent until proven guilty,” according to Rolling Stone.

Anthony Mackie speaks on Jonathan Majors' arrest for alleged assault "Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty" (via @inversedotcom) pic.twitter.com/NxB9eWAOBg — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 29, 2023

In an interview, Mackie highlighted the importance of this fundamental principle in American society, stating, “We're a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty.' That's one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That's all I can say.” Anthony Mackie expressed concern about the current state of society and emphasized the significance of upholding the presumption of innocence.

Mackie's remarks make him the first major actor from the MCU to publicly address Majors' arrest and subsequent legal issues. Jonathan Majors was arrested in March following a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman, during which charges of assault and harassment were filed against him. Majors' legal team has denied the allegations, and he later filed his own police complaint against the woman, claiming to be the victim in the altercation.

Since his arrest, Majors has faced consequences in various aspects of his career. He has been dropped by his talent manager, public relations firm, and even the U.S. Army, which featured him in advertisements. However, Marvel Studios has yet to make an official statement regarding Majors' situation or his involvement in future MCU projects.