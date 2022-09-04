Anthony Richardson draws bold comparison to Vince Young after Florida’s upset win vs. Utah

Multiple players who earned preseason Heisman Trophy hype shined in their debut games of the season, including Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Overall, Richardson had a quiet day throwing the football in the Gators’ 29-26 home win against No. 7 Utah, recording a mere 168 passing yards. On the ground, Utah had no answer for the Gators’ star offensive talent, as he tallied 106 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Even on plays where it seemed as if the pocket was going to completely collapse on him, Richardson managed to regularly waltz on by into the open field for crucial gains, which was on display in his 45-yard rushing touchdown in the late stages of the first half.

ANTHONY RICHARDSON SAID DON’T MIND IF I DO 🐊💨 pic.twitter.com/uTsgcU3jo0 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 4, 2022

Richardson’s grand showing against Utah has brought many to debate on just how high the ceiling is for him with the Gators. From former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy’s standpoint, he saw a bit of Vince Young in Richardson during the contest.

Anthony Richardson is the closest thing I’ve seen to Vince Young in a LONG time. @GatorsFB — Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) September 4, 2022

Over his run at Texas, Young was quite an unpredictable quarterback to face; he finished with 44 passing touchdowns and 37 rushing touchdowns in 27 total games played with the Longhorns. In Richardson’s case, he has also shown the potential to be a potent dual-threat quarterback.

Richardson is set to receive a pair of pivotal tests later in the month, as Florida will have conference matchups against Kentucky and Tennessee.