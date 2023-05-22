Antonio Cromartie knows a thing or two about great New York Jets cornerbacks. And he believes their current starting corners, Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed, are currently two of the best in the NFL.

The former Pro Bowl cornerback, who played five of his 11 seasons with the Jets, was asked to name the top 5 active players at the position. He didn’t hesitate to include Gardner and Reed along with Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins, before adding Tariq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks.

“What’s crazy, give me the other corner, DJ Reed,” Cromartie remarked after choosing Gardner (h/t Chancellor Johnson).

Antonio Cromartie (@CRO31) knows a thing or two about playing cornerback.. The former All-Pro gives me his top five corners, including four guys within the same division: pic.twitter.com/375TYGzav1 — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) May 22, 2023

Reed often is overlooked because he plays with the flamboyant Gardner, who was the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. But Reed had a solid 77.5 coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus, last season and allowed only 9.9 yards per reception and 55.6 percent completion rate on his watch.

“DJ Reed, he don’t get enough credit for what he does,” Cromartie explained.

Cromartie may feel an affinity for Reed. He played in the shadow of Darrelle Revis in New York from 2010-12. They were teammates with the Jets again in 2015. Revis is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer and was a four-time All-Pro and is considered by many to be the greatest corner in NFL history.

Cromartie was terrific in his own right. He was selected to the Pro Bowl four times and was All-Pro in 2007 when he led the NFL with 10 interceptions for the San Diego Chargers.

Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, allowed only one touchdown and 45.9 percent of the passes thrown his way to be completed last season. PFF handed him an incredible 90.0 coverage grade. DJ Reed and Sauce Gardner will surely be a fun duo to watch for the new-look Jets team with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.