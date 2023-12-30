Ariana Grande gets candid about how her 2023 went for her. The pop singer noted that 2023 was very "challenging" for her.

Ariana Grande is leaving 2023 behind with grace. The pop singer published a note on her Instagram Story this week where she reflected on this year as she has a mixed emotion on all that has occurred for her.

“one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life,” Grande wrote of 2023. “there were so many beautiful and yet polarized feelings.”

“i've never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me. i've never felt more fulfilled by or present in my work, being able to cherish every moment,” she continued.

She added: “i gave everything i could have possibly given of my heart and of myself to the projects i was fortunate enough to be a part of and learned so much from every brilliant, beautiful, soul that i had the provellge of creating art with and crossing paths with this near.”

“i have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other,” she wrote.

“I am listening to and trusting myself, even when fear or trauma tells me not to,” she continued. “i am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not.”

Ariana Grande's 2023

Grande made headlines this year after she got divorced from her husband Dalton Gomez after two years.

“Ariana and Dalton’s friends have always been concerned by their whirlwind romance and felt their relationship would ultimately be short-lived,” one source told Entertainment Tonight. “Their relationship has been rocky at different points, and they've had trouble making time for each other with scheduling issues.”

Another source added: “Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now. They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

However, that was just the tip of what would become a several-month topic with her dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. Grande and Slater began sparking romance rumors shortly after it was announced that the singer and her ex-husband Dalton Gomez were separated. Slater also filed for divorce from his wife Lily Jay in July. The two were high school sweethearts and got married in 2018.