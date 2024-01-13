A man that broke into Ariana Grande's home nearly 100 times has been convicted. This occurred around 2021 and 2022.

A man who broke into Ariana Grande's home nearly 100 times has now been convicted. Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown broke into Grande's Hollywood Hills home at least 92 times back in 2021, The Daily Mail UK reports.

Grande's Hollywood Hills estate at least 92 times in 2021. The publication stated that at least one time he was armed with a hunting knife. The singer had a five-year restraining order against him.

Brown pled guilty to first-degree residential burglary, making criminal threats, and stalking someone who had a restraining order out against him. He will be sentenced officially on May 3. According to TMZ, Brown will face three years and eight months in a California state prison. On top of his sentencing which is to be announced at the moment, he will also have a restraining order against the singer for 10 years.

In once incident, Brown confronted Ariana's security guards with the knife. He threatened to kill them and Grande but cops were called before anything could happen.

In her other home in Montecito estate he reportedly cut wires that were assigned to her phone line and alarm system. When police arrived, they doing him in the home in a crawl space.

Ariana Grande Snaps Back At Critics On “Yes, And?”

In other Ariana news, the singer released her first singles “Yes, And?” in three years. The record arrived on Friday (Jan. 12) and on the song she aired out how she felt about critics. More specifically she came for those who accused her of being a homewrecker amid her

relationship with Ethan Slater.

In the chorus she sings: “Yes, and?/ Say that s— with your chest, and/Be your own f—–‘ best friend/Say that s— with your chest/Keep moving like, “What's next?”/”Yes, and?”

Towards the end of the song she makes it clear that she does not care what others think about her relationship or who she's dating at the moment.

My face is sitting, I don't need no disguise (I don't need no disguise)/Don't comment on my body, do not reply/Your business is yours and mine is mine/ Why do you care so much whose d— I ride?/Why?”

Grande and Slater began dating after dissolving their respective marriages last year.

Listen to “Yes, And?” below: