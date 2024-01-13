Ariana Grande's new single is receiving negative reactions from fans due to ther unapologetic lyrics amid 'homewrecker' allegations.

Ariana Grande's new song is not getting a positive reaction…at all. Amidst the release of her new single, ‘yes, and?,' the Wicked star is facing backlash as fans label her a “homewrecker.” In the song, Grande addresses the criticism she received for her relationship with Ethan Slater. At the same time, urges fans to mind their own business.

“Your business is yours, and mine is mine. Why do you care so much whose d–k I ride?”

The lyrics assert also “Say that s–t with your chest, keep moving like, ‘What’s next? Yes, and?'”

Swiftly responding to the song, internet trolls took to social media to criticize Grande's relationship. Accusing her of being a homewrecker and blaming her for Slater's divorce from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay.

While some fans praised the pop star and celebrated the success of ‘yes, and?' entering the Top 10 on the Apple Music Songs chart, others continued to condemn her.

Despite the controversy, there is no concrete evidence suggesting Grande played a role in Slater's separation from his estranged wife.

Page Six had confirmed Grande and Slater's relationship around the time of their respective breakups. However, reports indicate that Slater and Jay had already been separated for two months before his romance with Grande began. The timeline of Grande's divorce from Dalton Gomez and her relationship with Slater remains unclear.

Addressing the criticism on Instagram, Ariana Grande expresses her own reaction to allegations thrown at her. “i have never felt more pride or joy or love. while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me. who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life.”