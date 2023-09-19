Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham said that he is likely to call offensive plays this week against USC instead of offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin to try to inject a sense of urgency into the team, according to Chris Karpman of 247Sports.

“Probably, because I'm just trying to get us into a rhythm… trying to get us to have a sense of urgency,” Kenny Dillingham said, via Karpman.

Dillingham did say that he is still on the same page with Beau Baldwin and that the play sheet will be “idential” as it was with Baldwin calling plays. It is more about an energy infusion for Arizona State football against USC, according to Karmpman.

Arizona State has started the season 1-2, and the offense has left a lot to be desired. The Sun Devils beat Southern Utah 24-21 in the season opener, then went on to lose to Oklahoma State 27-15. However, it was even worse for Arizona State and Dillingham last week against Fresno State, as they lost 29-0 at home.

That is an uninspiring performance heading into a game in which the Sun Devils will be playing against a team that has aspirations of being in the College Football Playoff. It will take a much better effort to beat USC with Caleb Williams and all of the weapons they have on both sides of the ball.

It will be interesting to see if Dillingham calling plays makes the desired impact on the team. Even if it is a loss, the hope is that the offense performs better hearing from a new voice.