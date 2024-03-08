The Arizona State Sun Devils will head west on the 10 freeway to the 405 north as they make their way to Paulie Pavilion on Saturday to face the UCLA Bruins. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Arizona State-UCLA prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
Arizona State lost 81-73 to the USC Trojans on Thursday at the Galen Center. It was a 32-32 tie at halftime. Unfortunately, they could not keep up in the second half and lost the game. Jose Perez led the way with 25 points. Additionally, Adam Miller had 18 points. Frankie Collins added 11 points.
The Sun Devils shot 50 percent from the floor. However, they also shot an ugly 18.8 percent from beyond the arc (3 for 16). It was worse because they allowed the Trojans to shoot 45.8 percent from the hardwood, including a staggering 50 percent from the triples. They also lost the board battle 30-17.
The Bruins played one of their worst games of the season, losing 88-65 at home to the Arizona Wildcats. They trailed 44-27 at halftime and could not muster a comeback. Lazar Stefanovic led the way with 20 points while shooting 7 for 15. Additionally, Dylan Andrews added 18 points. It was not a good shooting night for Adem Bona, who had 10 points while shooting 4 for 13. Likewise, Sebastian Mack also struggled, scoring seven points while shooting 2 for 6.
The Bruins took awful shots all night, hitting only 39 percent of them, including 33 percent from the triples. Likewise, they were mediocre from the charity stripe, hitting 72.7 percent from the charity stripe. They allowed the Wildcats to pounce all over them, with Arizona hitting 51.9 percent of their chances, including 39.1 percent from the triples. Even worse, they lost the board battle 35-23, which allowed Arizona to garner 16 assists.
UCLA is 34-14 against Arizona State since 1998. Moreover, they have won four games in a row. The Bruins are 7-3 over the last 10 games against the Sun Devils, including 4-1 over five at Paulie Pavilion. Remarkably, they are 17-4 over their last 21 home games against Arizona State. The Bruins defeated the Sun Devils 68-66 in their last matchup in January at Desert Financial Arena.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Arizona State-UCLA Odds
Arizona State: +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +220
UCLA: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -275
Over: 134.5 (-110)
Under: 134.5 (-110)
How to Watch Arizona State vs. UCLA
Time: 11:05 PM ET/8:05 PM PT
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Arizona State comes into this matchup with a 14-16 record against the spread. Additionally, they are 9-8 against the spread as the underdog. The Sun Devils are also 5-5 against the spread as the road team. Even more, they are 5-4 against the spread as the road underdog. The Sun Devils are also 11-8 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Collins did not do much in the first half. Yet, he bounced back in the second half. Arizona State needs more consistency from him. Perez was solid on the floor and at the free-throw line. The Sun Devils hope for more of that in this finale. But overall, Miller had the hot hand against USC. Arizona State would be wise to toss the ball to him and let him cook. Unfortunately, Jamiya Neal had a bad shooting night. He needs to bounce back.
Arizona State will cover the spread if they can box out and win the board battle. Then, they need to force the Bruins into bad shots.
Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win
UCLA enters this showdown with a 12-16-2 mark against the spread. Likewise, they are 8-6 against the spread when they have been the favorite. But the Bruins are just 4-11 against the spread when they have been the home team. Moreover, they are 5-6 against the spread as the home favorite. The Bruins are also 9-9-1 against the spread against the Pac-12.
For the Bruins, it all boils down to shooting. When they shoot well, they generally win games. When they don't, everything else goes wrong. Mack was at the center of this. Sadly, he is struggling in recent games, hitting just 35 percent of his shots over four games, including just 33 percent from beyond the arc. Bona is supposed to be the great guy in the middle. Yet, he cannot hit a shot, either. He went 4 for 13 in his last game. When he struggles to get going, the rest of the offense usually suffers.
Andrews suffered from poor shooting and turnovers. He had three on Thursday. Ultimately, he needs to handle the rock better. Stefanovic did all he could to carry the Bruins. In fact, he has scored 20 points or more in 2 of 3 games. But the rest of the team needs to do more to support him.
UCLA will cover the spread if they can get better shots. Then, they need to defend better.
Final Arizona State-UCLA Prediction & Pick
This could realistically be a preview of the first round of the Pac-12. If Arizona State manages to win, it may set itself up for a rematch with the Bruins next week in Las Vegas—or even a rematch with a loss. The spread is currently hovering between 4-8 eights. UCLA will have something to prove after an embarrassing performance. Therefore, look for them to rise to the occasion and do everything in their power to dominate both sides of the court. Bruins win the game and cover the spread at home as they head into the Pac-12 Tournament.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Arizona State-UCLA Prediction & Pick: UCLA -6.5 (-110)