The Arizona State Sun Devils will head to Southern California to face the USC Trojans at the Galen Center. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Arizona State-USC prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Sun Devils have not played since last Wednesday, when they lost 85-67 to the Arizona Wildcats at home. They trailed 41-27 at halftime and could not rally. Frankie Collins led the Sun Devils with 15 points. Meanwhile, Jose Perez added 14 points. Jamiya Neal had 12 points. Additionally, Adam Miller had 16 points off the bench.
They fell apart early, thanks to a poor shooting night. They only hit 35 percent of their shots, including 26.9 percent from beyond the arc. Even worse, they allowed Arizona to shoot 54.2 percent from the floor, including 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. They lost the board battle 36-28.
USC defeated the Washington Huskies 82-75 on the road. They led 39-38 at halftime and then pulled away for the win. Isaiah Collier exploded for 31 points. Additionally, Boogie Ellis had 17 points. But the biggest pop of the game came from DJ Rodman, who had 17 points and six rebounds while shooting 6 for 7. Conversely, Bronny James managed no points and three rebounds through 14 minutes.
The Trojans won because of a good shooting night. They shot 54.4 percent from the hardwood, including 47.1 percent from the three-point line. Likewise, they held Washington to 41.7 percent from the field, including 40.6 percent from the triples. The Trojans also won the board 29-25. Also, they had eight steals and five blocked shots while forcing 10 turnovers.
USC leads the series 29-19. Regardless, Arizona State destroyed USC 82-67 at home in January. The Trojans are 7-3 over the past 10 games in the series. Even more, USC is 19-3 in the past 22 games at the Galen Center, and have won seven in a row against the Sun Devils in front of their hometown fans.
Arizona State: +7.5 (-118)
Moneyline: +240
USC: -7.5 (-104)
Moneyline: -300
Over: 143.5 (-115)
Under: 143.5 (-105)
Time: 11:05 PM ET/8:05 PM PT
TV: FS1
Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Arizona State comes into this showdown with a record of 13-16 against the spread. They are also 8-8 against the spread when they have been the underdog. The Sun Devils are also 4-5 against the spread when they have been the road team. Moreover, they are 4-3 against the spread when they have been the road underdog. The Sun Devils are also 10-8 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Arizona State does not have much going for them. Yet, they have four guys who can score when they can actually hit their shots. Collins is averaging 13.8 points per game. However, he is shooting only 42.3 percent from the floor. Perez is averaging 13.1 points per game. Unfortunately, he is shooting only 42.4 percent from the hardwood. Miler is averaging 12.1 points per game. Furthermore, he is shooting only 40.9 percent from the floor. Neal is solid, with 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Sadly, he is shooting only 41.9 percent.
Arizona State will cover the spread if they can hit their shots. Then, they need to contain Collier and Ellis and certainly not let Rodman get second chances.
Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win
USC enters this matchup with a 14-15 mark against the spread. Significantly, they are 9-7 against the spread when they have been the favorites. The Trojans are also 6-7 against the spread at home, including 6-5 when they have been the home favorites. Lastly, they are 9-9 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Collier has been amazing over the last few games. Exceptionally, he has scored 24 or more points in 3 of 4 games, bringing his average to 17 points per game. Collier is also now shooting 49.6 percent from the field. Overall, it's not a coincidence that USC has gone 2-2 in these four games and nearly took three games. Ellis remains consistent. Currently, he is averaging 16.6 points per game. Kobe Johnson is another option, averaging 10.2 points per game. However, he is shooting only 38.4 percent from the floor and only had six points in his last game.
Rodman had one of his best games of the season. Now, the trick is to replicate that. Rodman is averaging 8.1 points and five rebounds per game while shooting 43 percent from the hardwood. On the flip side, James has struggled but remains committed to finishing the season strong.
USC will cover the spread if Collier continues his hot streak while Rodman adds to the tally. Then, they need to force Arizona State into taking bad shots.
Final Arizona State-USC Prediction & Pick
The line is currently hovering between 5-7 points right now. Of course, that could change with any given notice. The Sun Devils won this matchup when they last faced off. However, the Galen Center has been a house of horrors for the Sun Devils. They simply do not play well here for some reason. Ultimately, they have not done enough this season to warrant any faith. They are 3-5 on the road in the Pac-12 but just 1-5 over the last six road games after winning their first two. Plus, USC is playing so much better right now. Go with the Trojans to win and cover the spread.
Final Arizona State-USC Prediction & Pick: USC -7.5 (-104)